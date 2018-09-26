Bahrain central bank raises interest rates by 25 bps

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank raised its interest rate on its one-week deposit facility to 2.50 percent from 2.25 percent, it said on Wednesday.

It also raised its overnight deposit rate to 2.25 percent from 2.00 percent, its one-month deposit rate to 3.25 percent from 3.00 percent, and its lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent.

It was acting after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Gareth Jones)