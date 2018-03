DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank said on Wednesday it was raising policy interest rates by 25 basis points, after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates by that margin.

Bahrain’s interest rate on the one-week deposit facility rose to 2.00 percent, while the overnight deposit rate climbed to 1.75 percent, the one-month deposit rate to 2.65 percent, and the lending rate to 3.75 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Edmund Blair)