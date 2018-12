DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank said on Wednesday that it had decided to raise its one-week deposit facility to 2.75 percent from 2.50 percent.

It also increased the overnight deposit rate to 2.50 percent from 2.25 percent, and the lending rate to 4.50 percent from 4.25 percent. But the one-month deposit rate was kept the same at 3.25 percent.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)