DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Bahrain’s central bank dropped to a six-month low of 604.8 million dinars ($1.60 billion) in February from 750.8 million dinars in January, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The reserves have been depleted as the country runs a current account deficit caused by low oil prices. Before 2014, when oil prices began to plunge, net foreign assets totalled close to 2 billion dinars. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Andrew Heavens)