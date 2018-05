DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Foreign assets at Bahrain’s central bank dropped to a seven-month low in March, the bank said on Sunday, depleted by a current account deficit caused by low oil prices in recent years.

The assets, which give an indication of Bahrain’s ability to defend its currency against any market pressure, fell to 533.2 million dinars ($1.41 billion) from 604.8 million dinars the previous month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by David Goodman)