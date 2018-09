DUBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Bahrain’s central bank, an indication of its ability to defend its currency against market pressure, rebounded in August, the central bank said on Monday.

The assets rose to 734.2 million dinars ($1.95 billion) last month from 499.4 million dinars in July. Net foreign assets at Bahraini retail banks increased in August but remained sharply negative. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Toby Chopra)