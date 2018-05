DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Bahrain’s central bank rebounded last month after dropping to a seven-month low in March, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The assets, which give an indication of Bahrain’s ability to defend its currency against any market pressure, climbed to 779.4 million dinars ($2.07 billion) in April from 533.2 million dinars in March.

The central bank did not give a reason for the rise. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Gareth Jones)