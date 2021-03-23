China's Baidu makes subdued Hong Kong trading debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Baidu Inc shares were 1.1% higher in early trade Tuesday as the Chinese internet giant debuted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following its secondary listing in the city.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese search engine leader Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, China May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

The company priced its shares at HK$252 each as part of its secondary listing in Hong Kong, raising $3.1 billion.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was up 0.1% in early trade Tuesday.

The tepid debut comes as video site Bilibili finalised its secondary listing on Tuesday to raise $2.6 billion, which was below the company’s initial target of about $3 billion..

Baidu’s deal was 112 times oversubscribed by retail investors while the institutional book was covered 10 times, according to the company’s filings with the city’s exchange.

New York-listed Baidu sold 95 million shares in the deal which represented 3.4% of the company’s total share capital.

Eight of Baidu’s Hong Kong shares represent one of its American Depositary Shares, which closed up 3.36% on Monday.

Analysts attributed the subdued debut to investors becoming increasingly wary towards Chinese technology stocks.

Baidu was the 15th U.S.-listed Chinese company to carry out a Hong Kong listing since Alibaba stoked the trend in November 2019 when it listed $12.9 billion worth of stock on the city’s exchange.

Since then, more than $20 billion has been raised in secondary listings in Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 7.7655 Hong Kong dollars)