Baidu reports 83.5 pct rise in quarterly profit
July 27, 2017 / 9:07 PM / in 3 months

Baidu reports 83.5 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported an 83.5 pct rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as it shows signs of recovery after the crackdown on its core ad business by Chinese regulators last year.

Net income rose to 4.41 billion yuan ($654.21 million)in the second quarter ended June 30 from 2.40 billion yuan a year earlier.

Baidu’s total revenue rose to 20.87 billion yuan from 18.26 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.7410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

