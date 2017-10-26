FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baidu 3rd-qtr profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Exclusive
Politics
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
Tech
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Baidu 3rd-qtr profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that more than doubled, compared to a year earlier, helped by the search engine giant’s spending control on traffic acquisition costs.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 7.95 billion yuan ($1.20 billion) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from 3.10 billion yuan, a year earlier.

Baidu’s total revenue rose to 23.49 billion yuan from 18.25 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.64 yuan) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.