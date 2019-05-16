Company News
May 16, 2019 / 8:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Baidu quarterly revenue rises 15.4%

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Chinese internet firm Baidu Inc reported a 15.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by growth in its online marketing business.

The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of 327 million yuan ($47.51 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with net income of 6.69 billion yuan a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 24.12 billion yuan ($3.50 billion) from 20.91 billion yuan a year earlier. ($1 = 6.8832 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

