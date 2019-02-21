Company News
February 21, 2019

Baidu's quarterly revenue rises 15 percent



Feb 21 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, aided by strong growth in its online marketing business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to 2.08 billion yuan ($309.55 million) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 4.16 billion yuan a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 27.2 billion yuan from 23.56 billion yuan. Analysts on average had expected an 11.4 percent rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.7195 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing; Additional reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

