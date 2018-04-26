FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 8:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Baidu's quarterly revenue rises 24 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc’s first-quarter revenue climbed about 24 percent, led by growth in the Chinese online search giant’s advertising business.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 6.69 billion Chinese yuan ($1.06 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, or 18.68 yuan per American depositary share (ADS), from 1.78 billion yuan, or 4.63 yuan per ADS from a year earlier.

Revenue came in at 20.91 billion yuan, up from 16.89 billion yuan a year earlier.

$1 = 6.3340 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

