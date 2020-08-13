Media News
August 13, 2020 / 8:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported a quarterly revenue that edged past analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as new subscriptions for its video streaming service partially offset a decline in ad revenue from its core search engine business.

The search engine giant said total revenue fell 1% to 26.03 billion yuan in the second-quarter ended June 30, above analysts’ estimate of 25.71 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.9440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing)

