July 31, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Baidu posts 24.4 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - China’s Baidu Inc reported a 24.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by gains in the internet search firm’s online ad business.

Net income attributable to Baidu rose to 6.4 billion Chinese yuan ($940.65 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, or 18.14 yuan per American depositary share (ADS), from 4.42 billion yuan, or 11.31 yuan per ADS, from a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to 25.97 billion yuan from 20.87 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.8038 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

