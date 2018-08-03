Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford to open Dublin office ahead of Brexit

EDINBURGH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Edinburgh fund manager Baillie Gifford said on Friday it is to open a European office in Dublin to meet growing demand from clients across Europe ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union, it said on Friday.

“We are committed to servicing our existing EU-based clients, as well as expanding further. We have been exploring various options to allow us to continue this development ahead of the UK’s planned exit from the EU,” Andrew Telfer, joint senior partner of the privately owned firm said in a statement.