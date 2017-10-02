MOVES-Baillie Gifford says three partners to retire in April

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asset manager Baillie Gifford & Co said Sarah Whitley, partner and head of the Japanese Equities team, and Stephen Rodger and Ken Barker, both partners within the firm’s fixed income area, will step down from the partnership on April 30, 2018.

Following Whitley’s retirement, Matthew Brett will take over as lead portfolio manager, supported by Praveen Kumar as deputy portfolio manager. Brett will also continue to manage the Baillie Gifford Japanese Fund.

Donald Farquharson will assume Whitley’s responsibilities as head of the Japanese team and continue to manage the Japan Growth strategy.

Gregory Turnbull Schwartz will assume lead responsibility for all investment grade portfolios. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)