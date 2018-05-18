FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

India's Bajaj Auto Q4 profit jumps 35 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd posted a near 35 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, beating estimates, aided by a rise in sales volume.

Profit rose to 10.80 billion rupees ($158.81 million) in the January-March quarter from 8.02 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here

That compared with the 10.40 billion rupees average estimate of 16 analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company posted a growth of nearly 30 percent in total revenue from operations at 67.73 billion rupees.

Total vehicles sold climbed 33 percent to over 1 million units, with the exports volume up 31 percent. ($1 = 68.0075 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

