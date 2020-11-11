Baker McKenzie kicks off year-end bonus season with payouts reaching $100K

Baker McKenzie got the ball rolling on 2020 Big Law year-end bonus announcements on Wednesday, outlining a scale for U.S. associates that reaches $100,000 and promising to go higher if other firms do.

The firm, which is the largest U.S. law firm in the world by headcount with at least 4,800 lawyers, said bonuses for its U.S. associates will range from $15,000 for those who started at the firm last year to $100,000 for those who joined in 2012 or earlier.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35mCeah