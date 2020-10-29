Baker McKenzie reports flat year as pandemic weighs on law firm revenues

Baker McKenzie, the largest law firm in the U.S. by attorney head count and one of the largest, highest-grossing firms in the world, said Wednesday it saw little change in revenue in its most recent fiscal year.

The firm reported $2.9 billion in gross receipts in its fiscal year 2020, which started July 1, 2019 and ended June 30, with growth ranging between 1% and 2% in its North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and EMEA operations. In its last fiscal year, the firm said it grossed $2.92 billion.

