June 22, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-GE's Baker Hughes lays off workers in Schertz, Texas

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 22 (Reuters) - General Electric’s oilfield service firm Baker Hughes has laid off 266 workers in Schertz, Texas, according to a filing this month with the Texas Workforce Commission.

* The layoffs occurred on June 1, according to the filing

* The company will close its gas processing facility in Schertz by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said in a statement

* “The decision comes after a careful review of how best to adjust our operations to best align where future business and opportunity exists,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

