CORRECTED-Baker Hughes adjusted profit surges 85 pct

(Corrects third paragraph to say total orders rose to $6.88 billion, not toal revenue)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes, General Electric Co’s oilfield services arm, posted an 85 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in demand for its oilfield services.

The company reported an adjusted net income of $120 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $65 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total orders rose to $6.88 billion from $5.70 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)