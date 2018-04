April 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company controlled by General Electric, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on higher orders.

Net income attributable to the company was $70 million, or 14 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31.

Revenue rose to $5.40 billion from $5.32 billion on a combined basis a year earlier.

Orders rose 8.7 percent in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)