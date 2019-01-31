Company News
January 31, 2019 / 11:51 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-Baker Hughes adjusted profit surges 85 pct

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say total orders rose to $6.88 billion, not toal revenue)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes, General Electric Co’s oilfield services arm, posted an 85 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by a surge in demand for its oilfield services.

The company reported an adjusted net income of $120 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $65 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total orders rose to $6.88 billion from $5.70 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below