FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 30, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

GE's Baker Hughes posts quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes, General Electric Co’s oilfield services arm, posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday as record U.S. crude oil production boosted demand for its services.

The company reported adjusted net income of $78 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of $7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.67 billion from $5.30 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.