GE's Baker Hughes posts quarterly profit

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes, General Electric Co’s oilfield services arm, posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday as record U.S. crude oil production boosted demand for its services.

The company reported adjusted net income of $78 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with an adjusted loss of $7 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $5.67 billion from $5.30 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)