Company News
July 22, 2020 / 11:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Baker Hughes posts second-straight quarterly loss as oil slump slams demand

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co posted its second quarterly loss for the year on Wednesday and warned it was preparing for longer volatility after a slump in oil prices crushed demand for its services.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $201 million, or 31 cents per class A share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Baker Hughes lost 5 cents per share. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

