Jan 22 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co reported a 49.2% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher orders in its oilfield services unit.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to $179 million, or 27 cents per share, in the three months ended Dec.31, from $120 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $6.35 billion from $6.26 billion.