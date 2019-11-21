Westlaw News
November 21, 2019 / 11:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Baker Hughes can’t deduct $52M sent to Russian fracking subsidiary - 5th Circuit  

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co cannot claim an income-tax deduction for $52 million that its predecessor, BJ Services Co, sent in 2008 to a Russian fracking subsidiary, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision affirms a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Houston, who rejected Baker Hughes’ argument that the money was deductible as a bad debt or an ordinary and necessary business expense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37ojTc9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below