IN BRIEF: Baker Hughes can’t deduct $52M sent to Russian fracking subsidiary - 5th Circuit  

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co cannot claim an income-tax deduction for $52 million that its predecessor, BJ Services Co, sent in 2008 to a Russian fracking subsidiary, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday.

The decision affirms a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Houston, who rejected Baker Hughes’ argument that the money was deductible as a bad debt or an ordinary and necessary business expense.

