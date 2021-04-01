Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Baker Botts adds Hughes Hubbard M&A leader, touting bi-coastal, cross-border practice

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Texas-based Baker Botts has turned to a smaller, New York-based rival to bolster its cross-border transactions bench, bringing on the chair of Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s mergers and acquisitions group.

Avner Bengera has joined Baker Botts’ New York office as the co-head of its cross-border mergers & acquisitions group, the firm said Thursday. In that role, Bengera said he will help strengthen the firm’s M&A capabilities in New York, California and Europe. “I operate in that axis,” Bengera said.

