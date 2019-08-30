Baker McKenzie's revenue inches up to $2.92 bln as demand slows

Baker McKenzie on Thursday reported $2.92 billion in global revenue for fiscal year 2019, which the Chicago-based law firm said was a record high though the growth rate in demand for its services has slowed.

The firm’s revenue inched up 1.2%, in U.S. dollar terms, compared with $2.9 billion in revenue for fiscal 2018. Demand for Baker’s services is not growing as quickly as it was last year. Baker’s revenue grew 8% in fiscal year 2018, a rate more than 6% higher than this year’s increase.

