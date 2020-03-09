Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: BakerHostetler opens San Francisco office

Caroline Spiezio

BakerHostetler on Monday announced it has opened an office in San Francisco and swiped the co-chair of Winston & Strawn’s white collar practice to lead it, as the law firm aims to expand its West Coast presence.

The San Francisco office has four full-time attorneys so far, including Robb Adkins, who just joined the firm’s white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team as partner, BakerHostetler said in a statement on Monday.

