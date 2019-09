The Department of Justice’s highest ranking New York-based antitrust lawyer has moved to BakerHostetler, the law firm said in a statement Thursday.

Jeffrey Martino joins the firm’s New York office as a partner on the white collar, investigations and securities enforcement and litigation team after 17 years with the DOJ. He had served as chief of the DOJ’s Antitrust Division in New York since January 2014.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m1wPRY