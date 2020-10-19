Baker McKenzie launches global innovation unit, teaming up with AI company

Baker McKenzie on Monday launched a new innovation arm, Reinvent Law, bringing the global firm’s existing innovation efforts under a single umbrella and pairing them with a new artificial intelligence joint venture.

The firm’s new partnership with SparkBeyond, an AI-powered software company offering predictive technology, promises to “disrupt the legal industry and reimagine what legal services might look like for clients in the future,” Baker McKenzie said in its announcement.

