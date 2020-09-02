Baker McKenzie lays off lawyers, staffers in North America

Baker McKenzie, the largest law firm in the U.S. by attorney head count and one of the highest-grossing firms in the world, is cutting a swath of its workforce in North America, the firm confirmed Tuesday.

The layoffs, which include lawyers, other timekeepers and staff professionals, come as Baker McKenzie and its clients navigate the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic. The firm has 850 lawyers in the U.S. and Canada and 150 lawyers in Mexico, according to its website. It has more than 13,000 employees on six continents.

