August 20, 2019 / 1:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top tech M&A lawyer Leif King moves to Baker McKenzie

Alessandra Rafferty

Baker McKenzie announced Monday that veteran M&A lawyer Leif King joins the firm as partner and head of its California M&A and corporate practice.

King joins Baker McKenzie from Skadden Arps Meagher Slate & Flom where he was head of its Palo Alto corporate/M&A practice. He represents clients in mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, activist investor situations, recapitalizations, spinoffs and strategic investments.

