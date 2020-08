The leader of a new practice group at Baker McKenzie said he’s advising some of the biggest law firms in the United States on how they can renegotiate or terminate their office leases.

Perrie Weiner, a Baker McKenzie partner who is leading the firm’s new lease litigation & restructuring group, said he’s advising some Am Law 100 firms grappling with pricey real estate that has been barely used since March.

