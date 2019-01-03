Bakkafrost raises 2019 output forecast after Q4 miss

OSLO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Fish farmer Bakkafrost produced less salmon in the fourth quarter than previously planned, while increasing its 2019 output forecast by a similar amount, an update by the Oslo-listed company showed on Thursday.

Salmon production for the October-December quarter rose by eight percent year-on-year to 12,300 tonnes, lagging the company’s forecast from early November of about 13,600 tonnes.

In 2019, Bakkafrost now expects output to rise by 22 percent year on year to 54,500 tonnes, up from 53,000 tonnes seen previously. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)