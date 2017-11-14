UPDATE 1-Bakkafrost Q3 EBIT in line, sees drop in 2018 harvest volume

(Adds poll number for 2017 output in 2nd bullet, detail)
Nov 14 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost
* Bakkafrost q3 operational ebit DKK 251.8 million (Reuters poll DKK 252 million)
* Bakkafrost’s guidance for harvest in 2017 is increased by 1,000 tonnes gutted weight, from 53,500 to 54,500 tonnes gutted weight (Reuters poll 53,800 tonnes)
* Bakkafrost expects to harvest 51,000 tonnes in 2018 (Reuters poll 57,200)
* expects to release 10.5 million smolts in 2017, compared with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 million smolts released in 2015. The number of smolts released is a key element of predicting Bakkafrost’s future production
* in 2018, bakkafrost expects to release 13.0 million smolts
* sea lice has demanded more effort in q3 2017 than in q3 2016 and will most likely postpone some harvest quantity from q4 2017 to q1 2018
* we still have a good outlook for salmon market, but there is a risk for lower salmon prices in future
* Bakkafrost q3 revenues dkk 804 million (Reuters poll dkk 737 million)
* Q3 fair-value adjustment DKK -155 million vs year-ago DKK 122 million
* The latest update from Kontali Analyse estimates the global supply of Atlantic salmon to increase around 2% in 2017 and 7-8% in 2018, compared to minus 6% in 2016
* Forecast for feed sales in 2017 is reduced by 5,000 tonnes from 85,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes, sales in 2018 is expected to be around 85,000 tonnes
