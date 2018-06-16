FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 16, 2018 / 1:38 AM / in an hour

California AG wins $67 mln debt relief for former Corinthian students

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Nearly 35,000 former students of defunct Corinthian Colleges will receive about $67 million in student loan forgiveness under a settlement with Delaware-based Balboa Student Loan Trust, California’s attorney general announced on Thursday.

Balboa, a trust created to hold loans bought from Corinthian, also agreed to immediately stop all debt collections and refund more than $500,000 in payments made by California students since August 2017, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yeUfZM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.