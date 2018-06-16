California AG wins $67 mln debt relief for former Corinthian students

Nearly 35,000 former students of defunct Corinthian Colleges will receive about $67 million in student loan forgiveness under a settlement with Delaware-based Balboa Student Loan Trust, California’s attorney general announced on Thursday.

Balboa, a trust created to hold loans bought from Corinthian, also agreed to immediately stop all debt collections and refund more than $500,000 in payments made by California students since August 2017, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yeUfZM