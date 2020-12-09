Balfour Beatty expects 20% jump in order book as HS2 project work gets go-ahead

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty expects a 20% jump in its year-end order book as the British government allowed construction work to begin on the new high-speed rail line, while other project wins also supported the company during the COVID-19 crisis.

Balfour Beatty, one of the contractors on the HS2 high-speed rail link, on Wednesday forecast a year-end order book of around 17 billion pounds, adding annual results will be in line with its expectations. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)