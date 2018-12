Dec 14 (Reuters) - British construction group Balfour Beatty Plc expects to report full-year profits above its earlier expectations, it said on Friday, thanks to proceeds from the sale of an infrastructure investment this month.

The company, in the midst of a turnaround programme called “Build to Last”, forecast 2018 profit from infrastructure sales of about 65 million pounds ($82 million). ($1 = 0.7931 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)