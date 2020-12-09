UPDATE 1-Balfour Beatty's order book bulks up as HS2 rail work gets go-ahead

(Adds details from results, background)

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty on Wednesday forecast a 20% jump in its year-end order book, helped by the British government’s approval for work to start on the new high-speed rail line and other project wins.

Balfour Beatty, one of the contractors on the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail line connecting London to northern England, said it expects a year-end order book of around 17 billion pounds and annual results to be in line with prior expectations.

The company said it won other contracts worth a billion pounds, including a runway project at Hong Kong’s airport, motorway work in the UK and an interstate highway project in the United States.

Balfour Beatty, which posted a first-half loss in August due to coronavirus-related disruptions, said all its sites were now open and operating under local regulations.

Britain’s construction industry grew faster than expected last month, boosted by the strongest orders since 2014 amid a boom in house prices as virus restrictions eased, a survey showed last week.

The government has also ramped up investment in the sector, with finance minister Rishi Sunak setting out infrastructure capital spending of 100 billion pounds for 2021. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)