March 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty reinstated its dividend on Wednesday as the construction sector recovers from pandemic-induced disruptions.

The London-based company, however, said underlying pre-tax profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 came in at 36 million pounds ($49.94 million), compared with 200 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7209 pounds) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)