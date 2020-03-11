Balfour Beatty to hold off on capital structure review till virus impact clearer

March 11 (Reuters) - Infrastructure firm Balfour Beatty confirmed on Wednesday it would wait until it had a clearer understanding of the coronavirus situation before making any moves on its capital structure.

Sky News had reported here on Tuesday that the company had deferred plans for an intended 200 million pound-share buyback due to the market turmoil caused by the virus.

The London-headquartered company, which is working on projects that are part of High Speed 2 rail line, also reported a 10% rise in underlying pretax profit to 200 million pounds, for full year ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)