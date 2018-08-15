FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Balfour Beatty's HY profit jumps 69 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Construction company Balfour Beatty Plc reported on Wednesday a 69 percent jump in underlying operating profit as its measures to cut costs and boost margins paid off.

Underlying profit from operations rose to 66 million pounds ($83.9 million) for the six months to June 29, from 39 million pounds a year earlier, the company said. It also raised interim dividend by 33 percent to 1.6 pence per share. The company said all its businesses are now either achieving industry standard margins or are on track to do so in the second half. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

