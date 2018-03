March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Balfour Beatty Plc on Wednesday said its annual underlying profit almost tripled, as its U.K. construction unit bid more selectively for profitable contracts.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 165 million pounds ($230.41 million) in the year ended Dec. 31, from 62 million pounds a year earlier.

Its order book fell 8 percent to 11.4 billion pounds.