UPDATE 1-Balfour Beatty posts higher 2018 profit as turnaround plan pays off

March 13 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc reported a 9.7 percent jump in 2018 profit on Wednesday as the construction group’s turnaround plan paid off and it selected contracts more carefully in the wake of peer Carillion’s collapse.

The bankruptcy of Carillion last year was a seen as a high-water mark for the sector that forced the government to toughen the contract terms for private companies operating in the public sector.

Balfour Beatty is in the midst of a turnaround plan spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Leo Quinn that includes focusing on winning higher margin projects.

Underlying pretax profit climbed to 181 million pounds ($238 million) for 2018 from 165 million pounds a year earlier, the company said, adding that margins in the United States and the UK came in above its target in the second half of the year.

The FTSE 250-listed company said its order book rose 11 percent to 12.6 billion pounds at 2018-end.

The company said it had contingency plans in place to ensure it can continue to deliver on current and future work commitments ahead of Brexit, adding it was working with the government to identify and manage any challenges that could arise from UK’s exit from the European bloc. ($1 = 0.7620 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)