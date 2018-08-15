UPDATE 1-Balfour Beatty's profit jumps 69 pct; on track to hit margin targets

(Adds details on margins, outlook, shares)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Construction company Balfour Beatty Plc’s underlying operating profit soared 69 percent in the first half, as cost cuts and the selection of higher margin projects paid off.

The company is in the midst of a long turnaround plan and it has focused on increasing margins after losses at its British construction division led to multiple profit warnings.

Balfour Beatty has been choosing contracts more carefully after the high-profile collapse of its rival Carillion, embracing Britain and Ireland, the United States and the Far East. It has exited operations in the Middle East, Indonesia and Australia.

The company said all of its businesses are now either achieving industry standard margins or are on track to do so in the second half. Balfour predicts it will meet its full year earnings expectations, with second half revenue in line with the first half.

Balfour’s order book rose 10.5 percent to 12.6 billion pounds at the end of the first half.

The cautious moves by the company come on the backdrop of Carillion’s fall, which occurred after construction companies took on major contracts at thin margins, leaving them nursing losses in the event of delays or problems.

While first-half margins at Balfour’s U.S. construction and support services units were in line with the company’s margin forecast, margins at its UK construction unit came in at 0.5 percent, well below the 2-3 percent it was targeting.

However, Balfour said underlying UK construction margins were 2.1 percent, excluding its Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) road project in northern Scotland, which experienced delays and cost increases.

Underlying profit from operations at its UK construction business rose to 5 million pounds from 2 million pounds, after a charge of 15 million pounds for the AWPR project. One of Carillion’s joint venture partners on the AWPR, Balfour Beatty took a charge of 44 million pounds in 2017 due to Carillion’s liquidation.

Overall underlying profit from operations rose to 66 million pounds ($83.9 million) for the six months ended June 29, from 39 million pounds a year earlier, the company said.

Underlying revenue fell 8.5 percent to 3.84 billion pounds, following a managed reduction in the order book during 2017.

Balfour also raised its interim dividend by 33 percent to 1.6 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri, Bernard Orr)