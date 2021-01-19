Up to 20 bln euros for Western Balkan private sector by 2027, says European Investment Bank

BELGRADE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The EU’s Western Balkan Guarantee Facility could secure up to 20 billion euros ($24 billion) for the private sector in the region by 2027, European Investment Bank Vice-President Lilyana Pavlova told Reuters.

“We know that SMEs (small and medium size enterprises) are backbone of the European economy, and that it accounts for 70% of the economy,” Pavlova said.

She said the Western Balkan facility would be operational by the end of the year.

Six countries in the region - Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia - all aim to join the European Union, and to make their economies competitive they need to reduce the state footprint in their economies.

Last October, the European Commission adopted an investment plan earmarking 9 billion euros for the Western Balkans. The Western Balkan Guarantee Facility is part of that plan.

Nine billion euros will mostly be invested in digitalisation, transport infrastructure, healthcare sector, and environment, Pavlova told Reuters.

“We now have 2.3 billion euros in the pipeline for projects in the region. Most of those projects will be implemented this year and the next,” Pavlova said.

In May, the EIB adopted a financial package of 1.7 billion euros to help Western Balkan states mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Pavlova said the pandemic has shown that there is a need to create a common regional market.

“Relocation of production in the region would help counter supply disruptions,” she said.

She said the bank hopes a 65 million euro school digitalization project last year, aimed at introducing high-speed internet in Serbian schools, will be replicated in other countries.

In the last 10 years alone, the EIB has invested over 8 billion euros in the region for the modernisation of infrastructure and private sector development. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Giles Elgood)