Dec 13 (Reuters) - Soda can maker Ball Corp said on Thursday it would sell its beverage packaging facilities in China for about $225 million.

Ball, which makes cans for Coca-Cola Co and Molson Coors Brewing Co, plans to sell the facilities to Chinese metal packaging company ORG Technology Co.

Ball said proceeds from the sale will support its global expansion and multi-year share repurchase program. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)